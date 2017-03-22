LONDON, March 22 British police said there had
been an unspecified number of casualties including police
officers in a "terrorist incident" close to Britain's Houses of
Parliament on Wednesday.
"We know there are a number of casualties including police
officers but at this stage we cannot confirm numbers or the
nature of these injuries," Commander BJ Harrington told
reporters.
"We received a number of different reports which included a
person in the river, a car in collision with pedestrians and a
man armed with a knife."
He said the acting head of London police, Craig Mackey, was
being treated as a significant witness as he was at scene when
the incident took place. He was not one of those injured.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)