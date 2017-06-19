LONDON, June 19 British police said it was too
early to say whether a death near a mosque in north London on
Monday was due to an attack by a van driver who ploughed into
worshippers.
"The attack unfolded as a man was already receiving first
aid at the scene, sadly that man has died," Neil Basu, senior
national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism policing, said.
"Any causative link between his death and the attack will
form part of the investigation. It is too early to say if his
death was as a result of this attack."
Basu also said it was too early to say what the motive of
the attacker might have been was but that the incident had all
the hallmarks of a terrorist attack and that all the victims
were Muslim.
He said no other suspects had been identified and that the
police had seen no evidence of an earlier reported knife attack
at the scene.
