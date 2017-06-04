FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

Police escort four women from building in east London -Reuters photographer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Four women were removed by police from a block of flats in Barking, east London, on Sunday, a Reuters photographer on the scene said, as police announced a total of 12 people from the area had been arrested in connection with Saturday's attack.

The four women, whose faces were covered as they left the building, were escorted by officers into the back of two waiting police vans and then driven away, the photographer said.

Seven people died in the attack in central London on Saturday night and 48 were injured. (Reporting by Hannah McKay, writing by William James; Editing by Susan Fenton)

