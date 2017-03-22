Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it would lend support to Britain's investigation of an attack outside its parliament building, but said the security posture in the United States was unchanged.
"We are in close contact with our British counterparts to monitor the tragic events and to support the ongoing investigation," it said in a statement. "At this time our domestic security posture remains unchanged." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.