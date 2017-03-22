WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it would lend support to Britain's investigation of an attack outside its parliament building, but said the security posture in the United States was unchanged.

"We are in close contact with our British counterparts to monitor the tragic events and to support the ongoing investigation," it said in a statement. "At this time our domestic security posture remains unchanged." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)