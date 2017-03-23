Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
LONDON, March 23 Britain's Queen Elizabeth sent her condolences on Thursday to those affected by the attack on the British parliament conducted by a lone assailant who killed three people and injured 40.
"My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's awful violence," she said in a statement.
The Queen was due to officially open the new headquarters of London's police force on Thursday but will now do so at a later date. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.