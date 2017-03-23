LONDON, March 23 British police made several arrests in a raid on a house in Birmimgham as part of an investigation into Wednesday's attack on parliament, Sky News television channel quoted unidentified sources as saying on Thursday.

Five people were killed and about 40 injured on Wednesday when a car ploughed into pedestrians and a suspected Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman close to Britain's parliament. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Estelle Shirbon)