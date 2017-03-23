Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
LONDON, March 23 British police made several arrests in a raid on a house in Birmimgham as part of an investigation into Wednesday's attack on parliament, Sky News television channel quoted unidentified sources as saying on Thursday.
Five people were killed and about 40 injured on Wednesday when a car ploughed into pedestrians and a suspected Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman close to Britain's parliament. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.