LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Two men entered a restaurant in the Borough Market area near London Bridge and stabbed two people inside, broadcaster CNN quoted an eyewitness as saying, as police said they were responding to incidents in the centre of the British capital.

The witness told CNN that a waitress was stabbed in the throat and a man was stabbed in the back. (Reporting by Jonathan Oatis in New York; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Ralph Boulton)