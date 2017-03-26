FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
End-to-end encryption on messaging services is unacceptable-UK minister
March 26, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 5 months ago

End-to-end encryption on messaging services is unacceptable-UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday end-to-end encryption of messages offered by services like Whatsapp are "completely unacceptable" and there should be no "secret place for terrorists to communicate".

Local media have reported that shortly before launching an attack that killed four people including a policeman near Britain's parliament in central London, Khalid Masood sent an encrypted message via Whatsapp.

"That is my view - it is completely unacceptable, there should be no place for terrorists to hide. We need to make sure organisations like Whatsapp, and there are plenty of others like that, don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other," Rudd told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

"We need to make sure that our intelligence services have the ability to get into situations like encrypted Whatsapp." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Susan Thomas)

