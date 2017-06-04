FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK's Rudd says London attackers probably "radical Islamist terrorists"
#Market News
June 4, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 2 months ago

UK's Rudd says London attackers probably "radical Islamist terrorists"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The attackers who killed seven people and wounded 48 in central London on Saturday were probably radical Islamist terrorists, Britain's interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.

"As the prime minister said, we are confident about the fact that they were radical Islamist terrorists, the way they were inspired, and we need to find out more about where this radicalisation came from," Rudd told ITV television. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Catherine Evans)

