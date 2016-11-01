FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

Russia dismisses British allegations about spy threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed as untrue allegations by the head of Britain's MI5 intelligence agency that Russia is mounting cyber-attacks and other aggressive measures which pose a growing threat to Britain.

"Those words do not correspond to reality," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about the comments, made by MI5 chief Andrew Parker.

"Until someone produces proof, we will consider those statements unfounded and groundless." (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt)

