4 months ago
Scottish parliament says 3 suspect packages sent to political offices
April 27, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 4 months ago

Scottish parliament says 3 suspect packages sent to political offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, April 27 (Reuters) - Three suspicious packages containing "white powder type substances" were sent to political representation offices between April 25 and 26, the Scottish parliament said in a statement on Thursday.

The packages were sent to an elected official, a political party headquarters and a local council building. Police were investigating and further advice has been issued to elected representatives across Scotland, the assembly said.

Britain is holding a general election on June 8 and earlier on Thursday police said a man carrying knives had been arrested in London's government district. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

