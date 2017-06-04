FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 2 months ago

SNP campaign activity suspended after London attacks - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The Scottish National Party have called off campaigning for Thursday's parliamentary election after an attack in London which killed six people, a spokesman for the party said on Sunday.

"National campaign activity has been suspended," the spokesman said.

Suspected militants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed on London Bridge on Saturday night before stabbing revellers on nearby streets, killing at least six people and wounding nearly 50. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by William James)

