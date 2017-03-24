LONDON, March 24 British Prime Minister Theresa
May wants social media firms to do more to prevent the spread of
extremist material online, her spokesman said on Friday, two
days after a British-born Muslim convert killed at least four
people in London.
"The fight against terrorism and hate speech has to be a
joint one," the spokesman said. "The government and the security
services are doing everything that they can, and it's clear that
social companies can and must do more."
Earlier this week, Google vowed to better police its website
after several companies deserted the internet giant for failing
to keep their adverts off hate-filled videos. Facebook and
others have also been criticised for not doing enough to
moderate content on their platforms.
The comments from May's office echo those of Foreign
Secretary Boris Johnson, who on Thursday said internet providers
and social media companies have "got to look at the stuff that's
going up on their sites, they've got to take steps to invigilate
it, to take it down where they can."
May, a former interior minister who spent six years before
she became prime minister putting in place policies to try and
prevent the radicalisation of British citizens, has consistently
urged social media firms to take a tougher stance.
"We don't want this material to appear in the first place
and when it does appear we want it to be taken down as quickly
as possible," May's spokesman said.
"The ball is now in their court, let's see how they
respond."
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)