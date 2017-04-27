WASHINGTON, April 27 The 27-year-old man detained carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London on Thursday may have had contacts with militants outside Britain and may have travelled to meet them, a source familiar with the investigation told Reuters.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not specify where the suspect - who has not yet been named - might have travelled or who he was in contact with.

The source said that investigators did not currently believe that the suspect had been in contact with Islamic State militants. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)