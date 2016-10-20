FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK counter terrorism police investigate suspicious item on London train
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 2:55 PM / 10 months ago

UK counter terrorism police investigate suspicious item on London train

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police launched an investigation on Thursday after a suspicious item was found on a London underground train, saying they were keeping "an open mind" about the incident.

Police were called shortly after 1000 GMT after rail staff reported finding the item on a train at North Greenwich underground station, east of the Canary Wharf financial district and close to the O2 entertainment centre.

A controlled explosion was carried out to make the item safe and the station remained closed, police said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editinig by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
