UPDATE 2-China's Geely shows global ambitions, launching new compact SUV in Germany
* Made in China products rivalling European designs (Updates with company interview, details of launch)
LONDON Oct 20 British counter-terrorism police launched an investigation on Thursday after a suspicious item was found on a London underground train, saying they were keeping "an open mind" about the incident.
Police were called shortly after 1000 GMT after rail staff reported finding the item on a train at North Greenwich underground station, east of the Canary Wharf financial district and close to the O2 entertainment centre.
A controlled explosion was carried out to make the item safe and the station remained closed, police said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editinig by Kate Holton)
* Made in China products rivalling European designs (Updates with company interview, details of launch)
* company expects to more than double size of its cold beverage business in Canada within five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On conf call- seeing impact of action in tobacco where we have reduced base and visibility, focusing on helping customers who want to stop smoking