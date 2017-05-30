FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UK emergency services dealing with an incident in railway station west of London
May 30, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 3 months ago

UK emergency services dealing with an incident in railway station west of London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Britain's emergency services are dealing with an incident in High Wycombe, 30 miles west of London, and have suspended part of the train network, the local rail operator said on Tuesday.

"Both lines through High Wycombe are currently blocked due to the emergency services dealing with an incident," Chiltern Railways said in a tweet.

Security is heightened in Britain following a suicide bomb in Manchester last week which killed 22. In the aftermath of the attack, British police put armed officers on some trains for the first time. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Andy Bruce)

