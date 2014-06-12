FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judges block attempt to hold Britain's first secret criminal trial
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 12, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Judges block attempt to hold Britain's first secret criminal trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Judges ruled on Thursday that large parts of a major terrorism trial can take place behind closed doors, but fell short of allowing prosecutors to hold Britain’s first full criminal trial entirely in secret.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had asked for next week’s trial to be held without media reporting, on grounds of national security.

But the Appeal Court turned down that application and also ruled that the two suspects who face terrorism charges - previously known only as AB and CD - could be named for the first time. They are Erol Incedal and Mounir Rarmoul-Bouhadjar.

Key parts of the trial including the swearing in of the jury, the reading of the charges, at least part of the judge’s introductory remarks and at least part of the prosecution opening remarks will also be reportable, according to the ruling.

The trial is due to start on Monday.

The press and public in Britain are normally allowed to attend criminal trials but are sometimes asked to leave temporarily during discussions deemed sensitive for reasons such as national security. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

