UPDATE 1-Judges rule out bid to hold terrorism trial entirely in secret

By Costas Pitas

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Judges have rejected an attempt by terrorism prosecutors to hold Britain’s first secret criminal trial, but ruled on Thursday that large parts of it can go ahead behind closed doors.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had asked for the terrorism trial to be held without media reporting, on grounds of national security.

But the Appeal Court turned down that application and also ruled that the two suspects - previously known only as AB and CD - could be named for the first time. They are Erol Incedal and Mounir Rarmoul-Bouhadjar.

Key parts of the trial including the swearing in of the jury, the reading of the charges, at least part of the judge’s introductory remarks and at least part of the prosecution opening remarks will also be reportable, according to the ruling.

The press and public in Britain are normally allowed to attend criminal trials but are sometimes asked to leave temporarily during discussions deemed sensitive for reasons such as national security.

Three judges accepted on Thursday that most of the trial would have to be held “in camera” - behind closed doors.

“In our judgement, as a matter of necessity, the core of the trial must be heard in camera,” Judge Peter Gross said in the ruling.

But he added: ”We express grave concern as to the cumulative effects of holding a criminal trial in camera and anonymising the defendants.

“We find it difficult to conceive of a situation where both departures from open justice will be justified. Suffice to say, we are not persuaded of any such justification in the present case.”

A small group of selected journalists will be allowed in during the closed sessions of the trial, in case the restrictions are lifted in future, but will have to leave their notepads in the courtroom at the end of each day.

Responding to the ruling, the office of the Attorney General - the government’s chief legal adviser - said the CPS had accepted the court’s judgement.

The trial is due to begin at the Old Bailey on Monday. (Editing by Stephen Addison)