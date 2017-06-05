FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump accuses London Mayor Khan of "pathetic excuse" over attack statement
June 5, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 2 months ago

Trump accuses London Mayor Khan of "pathetic excuse" over attack statement

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday of making a "pathetic excuse" over one of his comments in the wake of the attack that killed seven people in London.

Khan had said in one of his first statements in reaction to the attack that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that.

"Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!" Trump said in a Tweet. MSM referred to mainstream media.

Trump had faced a barrage of criticism on Sunday over an earlier Tweet attacking Khan.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton

