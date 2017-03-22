Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
NEW YORK, March 22 New York police ramped up security at British sites across the city on Wednesday after an assailant stabbed a policeman outside Britain's parliament and was then shot by police.
The sites included the British Consulate and the British Mission to the United Nations, senior New York Police Department officials said at a news conference.
Two people died in what British police called a "terrorist incident" that also unfolded on nearby Westminster bridge where witnesses said a car crashed into pedestrians. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Oatis)
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.