UPDATE 2-Profiles of victims of Manchester Arena bomb

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are short profiles of those identified by family or friends as being among the 22 people killed in a suicide bombing at a Manchester concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

ALISON HOWE, 45, and LISA LEES, 43 (from Oldham)

Both Alison Howe and Lisa Lees were killed while waiting to pick up their daughters from the concert, as confirmed by Alison's son Jordan.

Their daughters, aged 15, are believed to be safe.

COURTNEY BOYLE, 19, and PHILIP TRON, 32 (from Gateshead),

Courtney Boyle, 19, was at the Ariana Grande concert with her mother's partner Philip Tron.

"My stunning amazing beautiful daughter, you were my rock you made me so proud with all you had achieved and my gorgeous crazy," Leanne Thompson said in a statement published by police

"Philip was such a fun-loving, energetic soul; he would light up the darkest room and lift your spirits with his infectious laugh, witty sense of humour and his beautiful smile." his family said in a separate statement. MICHELLE KISS

Michelle Kiss, a mother of three children, was at the concert with her 15-year-old daughter Millie, who was pictured being comforted by a police officer after the attack.

"Family was her life and we are all obviously devastated by her loss. She has been taken away from us and all that love her in the most traumatic way possible," her family said in a statement released by police.

"We hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life to get through this extremely difficult time."

ELAINE MCIVER (from Cheshire)

Off-duty Cheshire police officer Elaine McIver, a bubbly music lover, was attending the concert with her partner Paul when the bomb exploded, media reported.

"Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music. Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics, instead she regularly urged us all to rise up against it," her family said in a statement released by the police.

"She would have been devastated by the injuries sustained by her partner Paul, and we all wish him a speedy recovery. Although we will all miss her beyond belief, we absolutely know she will live in our hearts forever."

SORRELL LECZKOWSKI, 14 (from Leeds)

The teenager had been at the site of the concert with her mother and grandmother, both injured in the blast.

"Sorrell was only 14 but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded. She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn't do," her grandfather, named in British media as Paul Healy, said in a statement released by the police.

"She was going to be an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York to study so she could build hotels with slides coming out of the rooms and so that she could build her mum a house," he said.

CHLOE RUTHERFORD, 17, and LIAM CURRY, 19 (from South Shields, Tyneside)

The families of teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who died in the blast, released a statement to police, saying they were "perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be".

"They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now they are," they said. "On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died their wings were ready but our hearts were not. They were perfect. They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families and they were inseparable.

"Chloe always described herself as ditzy, (and) Liam adored (her) and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe's demands for chocolate."

EILIDH MACLEOD, 14 (from Barra, Scotland)

Eilidh MacLeod had travelled to the concert from the island of Barra, in western Scotland, with her friend Laura MacIntrye, who is still in hospital being treated for burns, according to media reports.

"Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with her pipe band," her parents said, in a statement supplied by Greater Manchester Police.

"Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh.

"As a family we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this difficult time." KELLY BREWSTER (from Sheffield)

Kelly Brewster, reported to be 32, had accompanied her sister and niece to the concert. Her niece's grandmother said she had died a hero, shielding her sister and her niece from the blast.

"You saved your sister Claire Booth and my granddaughter Hollie both so Kelly you fly high with the angels," Tracy Booth said on Facebook.

Partner Ian Winslow confirmed her death and her Facebook page had been updated as a memorial page. "Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together," he said.

NELL JONES (from Knutsford, Cheshire)

Nell Jones, a secondary school pupil reported to be 14, died in the blast. Her school, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive, issued a condolence statement, saying she was a very bright and popular student

Teacher David Wheeler said "Nell was a very popular girl, always smiling, always positive. Her tutor group have been together since the transition from primary school. It feels like they have lost a sister not a classmate."

GINA (GEORGINA) BETHANY CALLANDER. 18 (from Lancashire)

Georgina Bethany Callander was an 18-year-old health and social care student, a music fan who had met Ariana Grande as well as other performers with whom she had posted many pictures on social media. "So excited to see u tomorrow," she had tweeted to the star the day before the concert.

Her former school, Bishop Rawstorne near Leyland in Lancashire, described her as a lovely and popular student who would be dearly missed by her two brothers. Bolton Wanderers Football Club also posted condolences on its web site, as Georgina had played in its under-11s girls team.

Some of her friends set up a crowdfunder to help her family with the cost of her funeral.

JOHN ATKINSON (from Radcliffe, Bury)

John Atkinson, who was reportedly 28, studied health and social care at Bury College and his friends have set up a Facebook page in his memory.

Local lawmaker Ivan Lewis tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of John Atkinson. Our Radcliffe community will do all we can to support John's family".

SAFFIE ROSE ROUSSOS, 8 (from Tarleton, Lancashire)

The youngest victim named so far, Saffie Rose Roussos was described by the headteacher of her school, Chris Upton, as "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly."

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking," he said. "Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair." MARTYN HETT, 29 (from Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Martyn Hett, a public relations manager, described himself on an internet profile page as someone with a silly sense of humour who liked "strong women and low culture".

Hett was a fan of the long-running British television series Coronation Street, set in Manchester, and had a tattoo of one of the characters on his leg. He had a vivacious personality and appeared on television several times in the series "Come Dine With Me" and on magazine programmes talking about his love of the series and his tattoo.

His brother Dan confirmed his death on Twitter, as did his friend Russell Hayward.

"He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention," Hayward said.

OLIVIA CAMPBELL, 15 (from Bury, Greater Manchester)

In a last conversation, schoolgirl Olivia Campbell thanked her mother Charlotte for allowing her to go to the Ariana Grande concert, and told her she loved her.

The family spent most of Tuesday frantically searching for her and her mother confirmed on Wednesday that she had been found dead.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," her mother posted on Facebook. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tom Heneghan)