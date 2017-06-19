UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
LONDON, June 19 A man who drove a van into worshippers near a London mosque on Monday was not known to the security services in terms of far-right extremism, British minister Ben Wallace said.
"This man was not known to the authorities in the space of extremism or far-right extremism," Wallace, junior minister for security in the Home Office, or interior ministry, told Sky News.
The attack on a group of people leaving prayers at the Muslim Welfare House and the nearby Finsbury Park Mosque in north London injured 10 people in what Prime Minister Theresa May has called a sickening, terrorist attack on Muslims.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.