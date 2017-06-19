LONDON, June 19 A man who drove a van into worshippers near a London mosque on Monday was not known to the security services in terms of far-right extremism, British minister Ben Wallace said.

"This man was not known to the authorities in the space of extremism or far-right extremism," Wallace, junior minister for security in the Home Office, or interior ministry, told Sky News.

The attack on a group of people leaving prayers at the Muslim Welfare House and the nearby Finsbury Park Mosque in north London injured 10 people in what Prime Minister Theresa May has called a sickening, terrorist attack on Muslims.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)