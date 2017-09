LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant said on Friday it had found no evidence of a nuclear event after detecting raised levels of radioactivity at the site in north west England.

“No risk to the workforce or the public, and no evidence of a nuclear event. All measures taken as a precaution,” the company said on Twitter. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)