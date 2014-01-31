FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Sellafield says detects elevated levels of radioactivity
January 31, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Sellafield says detects elevated levels of radioactivity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British nuclear reprocessing plant Sellafield said it had detected high levels of radioactivity at one of its on-site monitors and was operating at reduced staffing levels on Friday.

“As a result of a conservative and prudent decision, the Sellafield site is operating normally but with reduced manning levels today,” it said in a statement.

The site said only essential workers were being asked to report to work. It said the levels of radioactivity detected were above naturally occurring radiation, but well below that which would call for any actions to be taken by the workforce on or off the site. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg)

