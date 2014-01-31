UK nuclear regulator 'satisfied' with action at Sellafield plant

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s Office for Nuclear Regulation said it was monitoring the situation at the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant and was satisfied the appropriate action was being taken.

Britain’s biggest nuclear reprocessing plant said on Friday it had detected raised levels of radioactivity and ordered all non-essential staff to stay at home.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, and to maintain a regular dialogue with Sellafield,” the ONR said in a statement. (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)