UK'S Sellafield says no risk to public from elevated radioactivity
January 31, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

UK'S Sellafield says no risk to public from elevated radioactivity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant said on Friday there was no risk to the general public or workforce from the elevated levels of radioactivity it had detected.

Sellafield, in north west England, had said earlier that it sent home non-essential staff after detecting elevated levels of radioactivity at one of its monitors.

“We have taken this decision to focus on investigation,” it said in a statement. “If this had happened during the working day we would just allow people to go home as normal. There is no risk to the general public or workforce.”

