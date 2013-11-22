FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Serco loses out on UK prisons contract
#Industrials
November 22, 2013 / 10:23 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's Serco loses out on UK prisons contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Serco , which is currently under a criminal investigation, said on Friday that a contract it had previously won to run three UK prisons would now be kept in public sector hands.

Serco was named preferred bidder on the deal to run the South Yorkshire group of prisons in July, but the contract award was delayed due to the government suspending it from signing new contracts pending a review of existing work.

“From meetings with the UK Government it is clear that the operational needs of the prisons will be best served by the necessary changes being implemented without further delay,” Acting Group CEO Ed Casey said.

“We are also continuing to make good progress across the various audits, reviews and our proposed corporate renewal programme within the timing previously communicated by Government.”

0 : 0
