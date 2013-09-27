UK services output ticks up in July, productivity in rare rise in Q2

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British services output rose 0.2 percent in July from June, official data showed on Friday in a sign that the economy gained momentum in the third quarter.

The Office for National Statistics also said productivity across all sectors of the economy posted the first quarterly increase in two years in the second quarter - data closely watched by Britain’s central bank.

Economists think that the country’s economy accelerated in the July-September period to grow about 1 percent from the previous three months. Second-quarter growth was 0.7 percent.

Growth in the services sector - which makes up more than three quarters of Britain’s output - appears to have also been strong in August when a survey of purchasing managers found the fastest expansion in services activity in more than six years.

July’s 0.2 percent tick-up in output - following flat production in June - was helped by warm weather, which lifted retail sales in particular, the statistics office said.

Compared with a year earlier, output was 1.8 percent higher.

Labour productivity on an output-per-hour basis climbed 0.5 percent in the second quarter from the first three months of the year - the first rise since the April-June period of 2011.

On the year, productivity was 0.4 percent lower, its smallest fall since the first quarter of 2012.

The ONS said bonus payments helped drive a 2.2 percent jump in unit labour costs in the second quarter - the biggest rise in four years. The government cut the highest tax rate from April, prompting expectations that companies would defer bonus payments into the new tax year starting that month.

The average British worker still produces less per hour than before the financial crisis.

Productivity trends have big implications for the path of British interest rates after the Bank of England last month said it would not consider raising borrowing costs while unemployment remained above 7 percent.

The central bank thinks Britain’s workers will become more productive as the economy recovers, reducing the need for more hiring and delaying the fall in joblessness to the 7 percent threshold till at least late 2016.

However, some economists and investors say Britain’s productivity took a permanent hit after the financial crisis and reckon unemployment will fall much faster, potentially pushing up inflation. The BoE has said high inflation expectations could cause it to drop its plan to keep interest rates on hold.