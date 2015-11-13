FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Britain's Serious Fraud Office charges 10 individuals over Euribor
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Britain's Serious Fraud Office charges 10 individuals over Euribor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typographical error in headline)

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said on Friday it has charged 10 Barclays and Deutsche Bank employees in the first criminal proceedings for alleged manipulation of the Euribor interest rate benchmark.

“Criminal proceedings will be issued against other individuals in due course,” it said in a statement.

The defendants will appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on Jan 11, 2016 and the SFO said the investigation continues. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Huw Jones)

