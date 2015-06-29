FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK officials reject second Cuadrilla shale gas project in a week
June 29, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK officials reject second Cuadrilla shale gas project in a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British officials on Monday rejected another Cuadrilla Resources shale gas project in northwest England on the grounds of visual and noise impact, just four days after refusing a different shale gas planning application.

Cuadrilla’s project at Preston New Road near Blackpool could have become one of Britain’s first shale gas production sites, but the permit refusals demonstrate strong local opposition to unconventional gas production.

Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale gas trapped in underground rocks and the national government has been supportive of developing these reserves to counter declining North Sea oil and gas output.

However, progress has been slow because of local opposition to hydraulic fracturing -- or fracking -- due to environmental and health concerns. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)

