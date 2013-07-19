FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Estimates of British shale gas production by 2020s
July 19, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Estimates of British shale gas production by 2020s

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Energy experts say it is difficult to estimate
how much shale gas could be developed commercially in Britain, and their
estimates differ widely for the next decade.
    The British government unveiled tax breaks on Friday to drive investment in
shale gas production. 
    Britain, one of Europe's largest gas consumers, hopes to follow the United
States by exploiting shale gas to cut its reliance on imports, which have
surpassed domestic North Sea production and are set to increase further unless
new sources are found.
    Reuters calculations show that if 8-10 billion cubic metres a year (bcm/yr)
of shale gas production is achieved by the mid-2020s, it would account for
around 10 percent of expected gas demand and be worth $3-4 billion based on
average spot gas prices in Britain.
    To be completely non-dependent on gas imports, however, Britain would have
to produce 80 bcm/yr in 2020-2030, said John Williams, senior principal at Poyry
Management Consulting.
    Below follows a table outlining some estimates in bcm/yr.
      
 COMPANY/ANALYST     ESTIMATE                     TIMELINE
 National Grid       Total unconventional gas     2022-2029
                     sources, including shale,    
                     could produce 2-4 bcm/yr     
 Oxford Institute    8 bcm/yr (requiring 300 new  after 10 years
 for Energy Studies  shale wells a year)          
 Poyry               12 bcm/yr                    2021 
                     perhaps 20-35 bcm/yr         by 2035
 
 (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)

