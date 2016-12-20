FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
UK High Court upholds shale gas permit for Third Energy - claimants
December 20, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 8 months ago

UK High Court upholds shale gas permit for Third Energy - claimants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's High Court ruled on Tuesday that a local government's shale gas fracking permit award to developer Third Energy was legal, claimants Friends of the Earth said in a statement.

"The High Court has ruled that fracking can go ahead in beautiful Yorkshire," said Donna Hume, campaigner for Friends of the Earth, an environmental group that had challenged the permit awarded in May.

North Yorkshire County Council was the first local authority to grant a shale gas fracking permit since a moratorium was lifted in 2012.

Other British shale gas developers include IGas, Egdon Resources and INEOS. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)

