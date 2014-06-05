FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London's tallest building, the Shard, evacuated due to smoke
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

London's tallest building, the Shard, evacuated due to smoke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - London’s tallest building, the Shard, was evacuated on Thursday morning as firefighters investigated smoke coming from the basement of the 87-storey skyscraper, a fire brigade spokesman said.

“We are investigating the source of smoke coming from the basement. There is no suggestion at this time that it is an actual fire but the building has been evacuated as a caution,” he said.

The Shard, Europe’s tallest skyscraper at 306 metres (1,004 feet), was built by Qatar’s royal family. It was completed in 2012.

Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith and Jack Stubbs, Editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.