UK investors seek common voice in dealings with boardrooms

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest investor associations are teaming up to explore ways of giving shareholders a coherent voice in dealings with company boards on strategy and issues like executive pay.

Corporate behaviour in areas like salaries and takeovers has become a hot political issue in Britain, sparking demands for company owners to get more actively involved in approving boardroom decisions, rather than just nodding them through.

The National Associate of Pension Funds (NAPF), Association of British Insurers (ABI) and fund management body the IMA - which speak for funds controlling billions of pounds of assets and holding a big proportion of shares in Britain’s FTSE 100 index - said they were acting in response to recommendations by July’s government-backed Kay Review.

Economist John Kay’s report, published in July 2012, said investors could deliver long-term benefits if they engaged collectively with company boards, rather than individually.

Daniel Godfrey, chief executive of the IMA, told Reuters on Tuesday the aim was to make investor engagement more effective, exploring ways to represent the views of more investors.

Godfrey said a common investor forum could strengthen shareholder engagement, counteracting trends that could obstruct a co-ordinated approach such as an increasingly internationally diverse shareholder base in UK companies.

“Part of the purpose ... is to see how (investors’) role can be made even more effective,” he said.

The Kay Review of UK Equity Markets and Long-Term Decision-Making was commissioned by Business Secretary Vince Cable in response to events such as the takeover of confectioner Cadbury by U.S. rival Kraft Foods.

The merger was criticised for being driven by short-term investors seeking a quick reward to the detriment of Britain’s long-term industrial base.

An investor backlash in mid 2012, dubbed the “shareholder spring”, which cost the jobs of executives such as Aviva boss Andrew Moss, has also added impetus to calls for change.

In a joint statement, the three investor bodies said they would set up a working group by the end of April and report in the autumn with recommendations on how to improve collective investor engagement.

The move comes after Britain’s biggest trade unions said on Monday they planned to use the shares owned by their pension funds to speak out in corporate governance debates at company meetings.