LONDON, April 12 Britain's Supreme Court has
denied the tobacco industry permission to appeal a new plain
packaging law, meaning that from next month, as planned, all
tobacco products sold in the United Kingdom will have dark brown
packaging and no branding.
The decision, announced by the court on Wednesday, is in
line with an earlier decision made last year that dismissed
appeals brought by British American Tobacco, Japan
Tobacco International and Imperial Brands.
The companies had argued that the law, which went into
effect last May with a one-year grace period for existing
inventory to be phased out, unlawfully deprived them of
intellectual property by banning the use of all marketing on
packages, including logos, colours and special fonts.
In its latest decision, the Supreme Court said the refusal
to hear the appeal was based on the fact that it did not "raise
a point of law of general public importance which ought to be
considered at this time, bearing in mind that the case has
already been the subject of judicial decision and reviewed on
appeal."
Officials at BAT and Japan Tobacco International were not
immediately available for comment.
The new law aims to discourage the deadly habit with
drab-coloured packaging and large pictorial health warnings.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)