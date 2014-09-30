FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virgin Media complains to regulator over Premier League rights auction
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Virgin Media complains to regulator over Premier League rights auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Cable operator Virgin Media has complained to Britain’s broadcast regulator over the way that rights to Premier League soccer matches are sold, saying that consumers are being forced to pay too high a price to watch games.

Britain’s Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Global, says it does not plan to bid in the next rights auction but it is affected by the prices paid through its role as a wholesaler of sports channels from BSkyB and BT.

The two groups currently share the rights to the top flight of English soccer and are expected to bid again when the next Premier League auction starts this year. The price for the latest rights deal rose 70 percent when it was announced in 2012.

“The rapidly rising cost of Premier League live broadcast rights means UK fans pay the highest prices in Europe to watch football on TV,” said Brigitte Trafford, Virgin Media’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. “Virgin Media has asked Ofcom to investigate how the rights are sold ahead of the next auction.”

Virgin Media filed its complaint to media regulator Ofcom two weeks ago and is expecting a response towards the end of October or early November. It has filed the complaint on the basis that the current rules are stifling competition.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.