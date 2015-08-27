FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foresight fund completes purchase of UK solar farm
August 27, 2015

Foresight fund completes purchase of UK solar farm

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Foresight Solar Fund Ltd has completed the acquisition of a 35 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Wiltshire, southwest England, taking the company’s net portfolio of solar assets to 322 MW.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but the fund said it financed the purchase through 150 million pounds ($232 million) raised from an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in 2013

The fund said it expects to repay this through a long-term debt facility or further equity issues, or a combination of both.

The 34.7 MW Port Farm solar plant connected to the electricity grid in March and has had approval for government support under the so-called Renewable Obligation Certificate scheme. ($1 = 0.6460 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)

