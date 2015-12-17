FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK government cuts domestic solar support less than expected
December 17, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

UK government cuts domestic solar support less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The British government reduced financial support for domestic-scale solar power to 4.39 pence per kilowatt hour on Thursday and limited new spending on its feed-in-tariff (FiT) scheme at 100 million pounds ($150 million).

Under the scheme, households, businesses or farms which install low-carbon energy sources such as solar panels or small wind turbines are paid for the electricity they generate and unused energy can be sold to electricity suppliers.

The government had been expected to cut the feed-in-tariff for domestic solar to much less. ($1 = 0.6679 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney and Kate Holton; Editing by David Holmes)

