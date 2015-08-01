FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Serious Fraud Office launches investigation into British oil firm
#Energy
August 1, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Serious Fraud Office launches investigation into British oil firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched a criminal investigation into British exploration firm Soma Oil and Gas, which has been searching for oil in conflict-ridden Somalia.

“The SFO confirmed today that it has opened a criminal investigation into SOMA Oil & Gas ... in relation to allegations of corruption in Somalia,” the SFO said in a statement late on Friday in which it also appealed for whistleblowers.

Soma was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Catherine Evans

