Britain to summon Spanish ambassador over Gibraltar "incursion"
November 19, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

Britain to summon Spanish ambassador over Gibraltar "incursion"

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain is to summon Spain’s ambassador following what it said was a serious incursion into Gibraltar’s territorial waters by a Spanish research vessel.

The Foreign Office said on Tuesday a Spanish state research vessel, the RV Ramon Margalef, carried out surveying activity in British Gibraltar’s territorial waters on Nov. 18-19 for over 20 hours.

“I strongly condemn this provocative incursion and urge the Spanish government to ensure that it is not repeated,” Europe Minister David Lidington said in a statement. “We stand ready to do whatever is required to protect Gibraltar’s sovereignty, economy and security.”

