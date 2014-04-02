Britain summons Spanish ambassador over Gibraltar 'incursion'

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Britain summoned the Spanish ambassador on Wednesday to condemn an incursion by Spanish vessels into Gibraltar’s territorial waters.

“I strongly condemn this provocative incursion and urge the Spanish government to ensure that it is not repeated,” said Britain’s europe minister, David Lidington, after Ambassador Federico Trillo was summoned.

“Her Majesty’s Government will continue to take whatever action we consider necessary to uphold British sovereignty and the interests of Gibraltar, its people, its security and economy,” Lidington said. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)