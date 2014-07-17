FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK summons Spanish ambassador over "provocative" Gibraltar naval activity
July 17, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

UK summons Spanish ambassador over "provocative" Gibraltar naval activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it had summoned Spain’s ambassador over what it described as “provocative” activity by the Spanish navy near the disputed territory of Gibraltar.

Britain, which runs the rocky outcrop as a British Overseas Territory, said a Spanish Navy vessel had sought to redirect two commercial vessels heading to and from the Port of Gibraltar on Wednesday because they were in Spanish waters.

Britain disputed that, saying the vessels were in international waters. “This represents a cynical attempt by the Spanish government to disrupt Gibraltar’s economy, in contravention of international law,” said David Lidington, Britain’s minister for Europe. “I condemn this provocative activity,” he said, warning Spain to not let it happen again. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

