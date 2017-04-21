FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
April 21, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 4 months ago

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.

The 41-year-old Scot, who retired from rowing after winning a medal at her fifth successive Games in Rio last year, will succeed Rod Carr as head of the funding agency for elite sport in Britain. Carr held the job for four years.

Grainger, who beat Paralympic swimmer Marc Woods to the post, has no previous experience of sports administration but is one of Britain's most respected athletes.

She takes over at a difficult time for UK Sport which was previously credited with transforming Britain's Olympic fortunes.

British Cycling has been engulfed in controversy since it was accused of a culture of bullying and intimidation. Publication of an independent review into the allegations has been delayed.

Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.