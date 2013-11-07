FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain declines comment on report of listening post in Germany
November 7, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Britain declines comment on report of listening post in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague declined on Thursday to contradict a news report that Britain has a listening post in Germany, news that prompted Berlin to summon the British ambassador for an explanation.

“I do not confirm or deny allegations, things that are said about our intelligence agencies. That’s for very, very good reasons even when there are things that are not true at all,” Hague said in an interview on Channel 4 News. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

