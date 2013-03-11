StanChart sets plans to extend decade of growth

By Christopher Spink

March 11 (IFR) - Standard Chartered expects to double profit at its wholesale banking division to USD10bn over the next four years, and is targeting increases of more than 2-1/2 times economic growth in some key markets.

Mike Rees, chief executive of the division, dismissed concerns about faltering economic growth in some of the bank’s key countries including China, adding that the bank’s “golden triangle” of Africa, the Middle East and Asia was meeting expectations.

“There is no economic crisis at the moment,” Rees told IFR. “The world economy is OK: Europe may be showing little GDP growth and the US only about 2%, but China and India can still grow sustainably at 8% and Africa looks likely to grow between 6% and 7%.”

The bank recently opened offices in Myanmar, Mongolia and Angola, helping to propel wholesale banking revenues up by 9% last year to USD11.8bn, a new high. Profits dropped by 2% to USD5.1bn. Trade income rose by 22% to USD2bn, offsetting an 11% decline in FX to USD1.3bn as margins shrank.

Rees boasted that the bank had increased revenues and profits every year for the past decade, and that its focus on emerging market trade flows ought to put it in a good position to continue that trend as such links between countries increased.

“We are not complacent, but we are essentially a commercial bank. It’s in our DNA to provide international trading services and the economy is becoming more and more global,” he said. “We need to remain in the faster growing markets and stay relevant in the services we provide clients.”

New bank rules set in place since the financial crisis five years ago, and pressures to shrink funding and balance sheets, have prompted many rivals to reduce overseas operations but Rees said that StanChart would continue its cross-border focus.

“Banking regulation is forcing most banks to become more domestic,” he said. “Some local banks are becoming more regional. Look at DBS and CIMB in South-East Asia, Standard Bank in Africa, and some Middle East and Chinese banks. But compared with other international players we are much larger: Deutsche has seven Chinese branches; we have 100 in 25 cities.”

The ability to service manufacturers - the bank’s largest customers by assets - seeking to expand overseas by providing trade finance, foreign exchange, cashflow services and longer-term finance in the debt and equity markets was behind Standard Chartered’s success, he said.

SECTOR EXPANSION

However, the economy does not stand still and Rees said he was open to refining the model, saying: “We are constantly looking to grow certain areas and fill in gaps.” Just over a year ago the bank bought Gryphon Partners Advisory to boost its mining and metals corporate finance function.

“We see agriculture as a growing area as the population continues to rise. Transportation and logistics is another that is likely to grow,” said Rees. He indicated that expansion was likely to be organic, through hiring individuals rather than acquiring assets.

The shake-out experienced by many major institutions has not made recruitment easier for the group. Indeed, the new rules outlined by the European Union potentially limiting variable remuneration to a maximum of two times basic pay might make this harder for Rees.

“The legislation will affect us as a European-headquartered bank. It’s certainly a concern for us. Of the 112 staff potentially affected globally, 92 are based outside the UK,” he said. “But it’s too early to tell how it will end up: there’s lots of water to flow under the bridge still.”

Group chief executive Peter Sands concurred with this sentiment when delivering the results last week and did not explicitly rule out that the bank might consider moving its base from London to Hong Kong, for example, or to another location.

Last year, Standard Chartered said its bonus pool was reduced by 7% to USD1.43bn, partly as an impact of the bank’s USD667m settlement with US authorities for breaking sanctions against Iran and three other countries.

Debt capital markets also performed strongly in 2012, with income up 46%. Overall capital markets revenue rose by 8% to USD591m. Corporate finance revenues increased by 19% to USD2.2bn, helped by a surge of new deals in the structured trade finance arm.

In particular territories, Malaysia stood out with 27% income growth in the wholesale bank. Indian revenues fell by 13% to USD1.15bn due to “subdued business sentiment”. Middle Eastern profit was hit too, principally by impairment provisions.

Rees is more wary of this area than any other. “There are big issues in the Middle East still with the Arab Spring, Israeli-Iranian tension and Syria,” he said.

“I am less worried about Europe,” he added. “The current crisis is a mere pimple compared with the horrors of the First and Second World Wars that ravaged Europe. People forget that, but there is a strong determination in Europe to stop that happening again.”