UK pledges to refund steel manufacturers' "policy costs", pending EU judgment
October 28, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

UK pledges to refund steel manufacturers' "policy costs", pending EU judgment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain promised on Wednesday to refund the costs imposed on steel manufacturers and other energy-intensive industries as a result of so-called green taxes, pending approval from the European Union.

“We will refund the energy-intensive industries with the full amount of the policy costs they face as soon as we get the state aid judgment from Brussels,” Prime Minister David Cameron told parliament in response to a question on government support for the country’s struggling steel industry.

This month over 4,000 UK steel jobs have been lost or are at risk due to a combination of weak prices and high costs. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

