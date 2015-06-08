FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tata Steel softens stance on UK pension changes - CNBC TV18
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 8, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

India's Tata Steel softens stance on UK pension changes - CNBC TV18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd, which in the middle of a dispute with UK trade unions about proposed changes to its pension plan, has softened its stance, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Workers at four trade unions have voted for strike action last week in what could be the biggest labour action in the British steel industry in three decades.

Tata Steel Chairman Cyrus Mistry has written a letter to British Prime Minister David Cameron, the TV channel said. The company, Europe’s second biggest steelmaker, has proposed lowering the pension age to 63 years from 65, the TV channel said.

Indian-owned Tata Steel is keen to avoid industrial action and will work towards reducing the impact of the proposed changes, Mistry wrote in his letter to Cameron, according to the TV channel.

Tata Steel did not immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.