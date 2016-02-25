Amundi bond manager cuts sterling exposure, hedges further Brexit falls

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The head of Amundi’s flagship bond fund said on Thursday he had cut back his exposure to the British pound and taken out options to sell it if it falls further on the prospect of Britain opting to leave the European Union.

Myles Bradshaw told Reuters he had been overweight sterling at the end of last year because of his confidence in the UK economy but now sees considerable uncertainty due to a knife-edge vote scheduled for June 23.

“We were overweight the currency at the end of last year but since then we have been cutting those positions,” said Bradshaw, who runs the global aggregate fund for Amundi, which has nearly 1 trillion euros under management.

“We have been buying options on sterling so that if sterling falls dramatically we make money.”

A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right to sell a currency at a specified price within an agreed time.

“Our core view is that the UK will stay in but this is a way to protect ourselves from the tail risk,” said Bradshaw.

The British pound has shed 3 percent against the dollar this week to hit levels not seen in seven years after popular London Mayor Boris Johnson announced his support for the ‘Out’ campaign. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)