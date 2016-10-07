FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of England asks BIS to look into sterling flash crash
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Bank of England asks BIS to look into sterling flash crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it had asked the Bank of International Settlements to look into a sharp fall in the value of sterling in Asian trading hours on Friday.

"The Governor of the Bank of England asked the BIS Markets Committee this morning to look into the events surrounding the flash crash in sterling during Asian trade," the BoE said in a statement.

"With input from the Bank, the Committee will review the lessons from this, and other recent episodes of flash events in FX markets at its next meeting," it added.

Sterling lost as much as 10 percent of its value in a few minutes of trading early on Friday, adding to concerns about the currency's vulnerability to worries about the country's planned exit from the European Union. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.